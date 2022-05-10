SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Physical Education teacher Maryam Ek Kaufman, Coach Ek, walked back into her gymnasium at Dr. King Elementary School after winter break she saw some new faces in her class. Six to be exact, all brothers and sisters.

“I notice they’re really well behaved but you know they have something, something that is, you know, distressful about them and you can tell there’s worry in their eyes,” Maryam Ek Kaufman, P.E. Teacher, STEAM @ Dr. King

So Coach Ek picked up the phone and called their mom, welcoming her and her seven children to the Syracuse City School District. She soon found out the worry she saw in the kids was because they were unsure where they would lay their heads each night, they were homeless.

“And I said ‘well you have a case manager and a worker are they helping you?’ And she said ‘I don’t think they’re doing enough,’ and I said ‘alright well I’ll see what I can do for you and that’s how it started,’” Kaufman said.

Coach Ek got to work looking for a home within the family’s budget, a much harder task than she originally anticipated.

“I went and looked at a couple places and they were awful,” Kaufman said. “Between asbestos, mold, mildew needing a large renovation, the apartment choices were slim to none, non-existent pretty much.”

With the help of her realtor friend, Kaufman expanded her search to homes but was still having trouble finding a big enough space in the family’s price range, until she came across this house.

The family’s brand-new home in the City of Syracuse

“We were on our way to one house and this house was glowing, like it lit up while we were driving by and I’m still driving and we’re headed to another house and I go ‘wow!’ So we pull over at the next house and I say ‘how come that house on that street is not on our list?’ and she laughs and looks at me and says ‘that house is double what your budget is that’s why it’s not on your list,’ and I said ‘is it vacant’ and she said ‘yeah’ and I said ‘let’s just go look at it for fun.’ As soon as we walked in my husband said, ‘this is it, this is the house.’” Maryam Ek Kaufman, P.E. Teacher, STEAM @ Dr. King

The motivation behind this generous gift? Coach Ek describes it as a calling from God who was nudging her to do more.

“God calls us to give to those less fortunate than us and I would lay awake at night wondering is she was sleeping or how the kids were sleeping and I was so blessed to wake up and it was– I felt refreshed and I have a quiet home, I have a safe neighborhood and I said you know I want that for her kids, that seems like an easy thing to do,” Kaufman said.

But she didn’t do it alone. Her school community and the entire Syracuse community rallied behind her giving donation after donation. By the time the family was ready to move in, the house had become a home. It was not only fully furnished, but the fridge and freezer were stocked with food and there was a minivan waiting for them in the garage.









Photos taken from when the family moved in/ Photo credit: Maryam Ek Kaufman

“We walked through the rooms, she saw each bedroom and she just gasped… ‘is this really for my baby’s coach? I can’t believe you did this’ and I said ‘we, it was a team effort,’” Kaufman said.

Now a life-long partnership as Coach Ek walks alongside her extended family in their new beginning.

The family of eight moved into their new home on Saturday, just in time for Mother’s Day. If you’re interested in donating to help the family as they get back on their feet you can check out their GoFundMe page here.