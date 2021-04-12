SCSD welcomes more students back to school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than a year of online learning, the largest school district in the Central New York region welcomed more students back to the classroom Monday. The Syracuse City School District has been planning for this day for months. Some students haven’t been in school since last March.

The district is sticking with desk barriers and plastic partitions in its cafeterias and requiring that everyone wear masks at all times.

But the amount of added in-person learning varies based on grade level.

For middle school, grades 6-8, students will be offered four half-days of in-person instruction. They’ll be going into school for the first half of the day and heading home for online learning at 12:45 p.m. High schoolers will be offered two half-days of in-person instruction, with the same model. They hope to add more in-person learning soon, but this is the start of that.

Though the district is doubling the amount of in-person instruction for each grade level, 25% of families have still chosen to stay remote. They will be offering all-online instruction for those students.