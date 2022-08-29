UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork.

Sculpture Space reported on the destruction early August 28 via their Facebook page. According to the post, vandals used paint, torches, sledgehammers, studio items, and other tools to demolish the property.

The total value of the damage has not yet been calculated. The organization says that their annual CHAIRity Art Auction and Launch Party on September 24 will still happen, despite this being a major setback.

An emergency, ‘Vandalism Recovery Fund’ has been set up for anyone who would like to donate, click here.

A list of Damages Is Provided Below:

● All windows, interior, and exterior have been smashed

● The entire office along with accompanying communication and computer technologies, important archival documents and information, and furniture have been severely damaged and destroyed

● The entire kitchen, kitchenware, and equipment were smashed and spread throughout the studio area

● The bathrooms and hallway were flooded and damaged

● Several donated art pieces for CHAIRity have been partially damaged or destroyed

● Furniture and storage units throughout were destroyed or rendered useless

● Camera and video technologies have been smashed and destroyed

● Lighting was busted or smashed

● Multiple bicycles for use by artists-in-residence were stolen