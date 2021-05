IRONDIQUOIT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seabreeze Amusement Park is preparing for its reopening on May 22, and there is more information about their plans to do so safely.

The park has COVID-19 safety protocols in place including temperature checks and health screenings. Masks will be required, except when guests are on lounge chairs, water rides, or eating and drinking.

Seats on certain rides will also be blocked off. Tickets must be purchased at least two weeks in advance on the park’s website.