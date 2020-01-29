Search continues for missing SU student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were joined by the State Police dive team on Tuesday at Onondaga Creek, looking for Allan Gonzalez, 22. Police think the Syracuse University student accidentally fell into the water the night of January 18th. 

Gonzalez was later reported missing by his roommate and another person who saw him leaving a bar that night.

