Search ongoing for missing swimmer on Lake Ontario

(WSYR-TV) — According to Jefferson County 911 dispatchers, several agencies have been looking for a reported missing swimmer on Lake Ontario.

Flares were set off by rescue crews to illuminate the search area, which is in the area of Southwick Beach State Park. They have been looking for the swimmer since around 7 p.m. on Friday.

There is no word on if the person has been found as of Friday at 11:25 p.m.

