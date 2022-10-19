SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting November 1, seasonal odd and even parking restrictions will go into effect for Downtown Syracuse.

In order to allow plows to clear the roads, overnight on-street parking will alternate to one side from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to the mayors office, the seasonal restrictions create easier and safer access routes for vehicles and pedestrians. Permanent posted signage ensures downtown residents and visitors have clear instructions on where parking is allowed on public streets, reducing the need for ticketing and towing.

Signs marking the parking changes and listing the hours for alternate parking are in place in the following areas:

Near Hanover Square

100 & 200 blocks of Erie Blvd E.

100 & 200 blocks of E. Water St.

100 & 200 blocks of S. Warren St.

Near M. Lemp Park and the Galleries

300 & 400 blocks of S. Warren St.

Near City Hall

300 block of Montgomery St.

Near the OnCenter and Equitable Plaza

100 & 200 blocks of Madison St.

Near the Landmark Theatre and Barclay Damon building

100 & 200 blocks of E. Jefferson St.

100 block of W. Jefferson St.

For more information on Downtown parking, including options for overnight parking, please see the Downtown Parking brochure or contact the Downtown Committee at 315-422-8284 or by email at mail@downtownsyracuse.com.