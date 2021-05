TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Troopers from SP Ithaca, SP Homer, SP Owego, members of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Village of Trumansburg Police Department were at a joint seat belt checkpoint Tuesday afternoon in the Village of Trumansburg.





The checkpoint was part of the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The education and enforcement of the program promotes seat belt use.