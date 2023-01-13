SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made.
A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:
This investigation is on-going, with an updated timeline of the homicide according to the Syracuse Police Department.
Timeline For Tyus Ogletree Homicide Investigation
January 7, 2023 at 11:43 p.m.:
- SPD responded to 200 block of Sunset Ave. for a shootings injuries call
- Officers located two victims at the scene – both shot
- Vladimir Fernandez (24) found in the street (200 block of Sunset Ave.)
- Tyus Ogletree (27) found inside home (212 Sunset Ave.)
- Both were taken to Upstate University Hospital
- Olgetree died as a result of his injuries
- Fernandez was treated for injuries and released
January 7, 2023 up until present:
- Investigation began and led by CID Homicide Unit detectives
- Many people were interviewed
- Neighborhood and citywide canvas took place
- Several warrants were sent out
- Evidence was recovered, processed and analyzed
- From this, Fernandez was identified as a suspect in the homicide
January 9, 2023:
- Fernandez was arrested at the Public Safety Building (511 S. State Street) after being released from the hospital
- He was sent to Onondaga County Justice Center
- He was held pending arraingment
January 12, 2023:
- 17-year-old male was arrested at the Public Safety Building after being apprehended by SPD Homicide Detectives (400 block of Boyden Street)
- He was arraigned and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center
- He is still there
As for the suspects, Fernandez and the 17-year-old are both charged with:
- One count of Murder in the Second Degree
- One count of Burglary in the First Degree
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CID at (315) 442-5222.