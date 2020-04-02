Second Centro employee tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a release, a second Centro employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, the employee is a Syracuse bus operator who last worked on Saturday, March 28.

The release states the operator drove the following bus routes:

Wednesday, March 25 5:15 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. – 262 Fayetteville Manlius & 162 Fayetteville Manlius

Friday, March 27 4:15 p.m. – 7:40 p.m. – 254 Midland Ave. & 52 Court St.

According to Centro, they have notified their employees of the positive test and are working with the Onondaga Health Department in their investigation.

Centro says they continue to disinfect each of its buses daily, and many of its buses more than once a day using a germicidal disinfectant. Additionally, Bus Operators have access to gloves and hand sanitizer before their shift begins.

For more information on Centro’s cleaning process, click here.

