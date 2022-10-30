Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early.

“It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”

Jensen has been coming to Dewitt Town Hall to vote early since it came to New York, and says it has become her preferred method.

“We voted here early in the past and it’s easy,” she said, “Even though there are a lot of people, they move it quickly. They did a good job.”

Chairman of the Onondaga County Board of elections Dustin Czarny said, that while the early voting numbers haven’t matched the 2020 presidential election, it is still continuing to grow.

“We’re one of the last states to adopt early voting,” He said, “When other states have adopted early voting, it has grown and grown each year. So I think we will too in New York.”

“We live in a very mobile society, very busy society,” Czarny said, “So waiting until Tuesday to vote, people work, they have school, they have after-school events. These are things that get in the way of voting.”

“Allowing these nine days for people to choose where to vote,” he added, “And we have more sites than ever, more hours than ever, It gives them more chances to be able to vote in this very important election.”