SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Crews were called to Vinette Towers on Pond Street in Syracuse for a fire. This is the second fire at this building in just over a month. The first one happened on July 9th when Syracuse Police say a man was making fireworks and they exploded.

The Syracuse Fire Department was called to the building at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday for a reported. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming out of a window on the 5th floor. They went up to that floor and found water and smoke in the hallway. They went into an apartment and determined the fire started on a stove in the kitchen and they immediately extinguished it.

They say no one was injured, and the fire did not spread to other apartments.