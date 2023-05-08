TOWN OF GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The second Fulton teen in the Town of Granby crash has died.

Brady Niver, who was critically injured in the crash last Sunday, died on Monday, May 8.

Fulton City School District Superintendent, Brian Pulvino, confirmed the news in a letter to families on Monday evening.

Niver, a 16-year-old junior at G. Ray Bodley High School, had been hospitalized at Upstate University Hospital since the crash eight days ago.

Niver’s girlfriend, 17-year-old Rylee Bartlett, also a junior at G. Ray Bodley High School, and a member of the varsity girls lacrosse team, died at the scene of the crash. Her calling hours and funeral were held over the weekend.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, Bartlett was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey northbound on State Route 48, between Wybron and Wilcox Roads, when the vehicle entered the southbound lane. Bartlett collided with a Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling southbound.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people in their 70s were in the minivan. Fred and Sharyn Strickland were taken to Upstate University Hospital with serious injuries. Family members tell NewsChannel 9 they have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Superintendent Pulvino sent the FCSD Community the statement below.