(WSYR-TV) — The Warrior Factory Syracuse, a Ninja Warrior training facility in Camillus, announced Tuesday evening that two of their members, a coach and a second grader, won awards at the National Ninja League (NNL) World Finals in Greensboro, N.C.

Gabby Licata, a 7-year-old second grader at Fremont Elementary, came in third place in the Kids Female Division, missing second place by one one-thousandths of a second, making her the third best Ninja Warrior in the world. Licata beat out 103 other Ninja Warriors to earn third, completing tests of speed, dexterity, precision, and strength. Licata also won the New England Regional competition in February.

“Gabby has unlimited potential,” said head coach of The Warrior Factory Syracuse, Julien McConnell. “She is fearless, competitive, has infinite energy, and listens to feedback from coaches.”

McConnell was also awarded at the NNL World Finals, receiving the award for the Coach of the Year. McConnell has been the head coach at The Warrior Factory Syracuse since it opened in December 2019 and was selected from over 600 coaches around the world.

You can see some images from the competition that were provided to NewsChannel 9, courtesy of The Warrior Factory Syracuse.

Congratulations, Gabby and Julien!