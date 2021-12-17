Second-grader makes sure his fellow classmates had gifts for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It started off as any normal day in Ms. Slattery’s second-grade class at Bellevue Elementary. They were learning about building a snowman.

Then the door opens, and visitors come in, including their classmate Micah Jones. The students are still not sure what is happening.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea asks Micah why they were all there. Micah answered, “Because I wanted to show my friends that I’m a good friend.”

When making his Christmas list, the seven-year-old had a special request from his parents.

“He felt as if a lot children were going to be able to get gifts this year, so he decided on his Christmas list he was he was going to put his class down,” said his father, Nitch Jones.

The family enlisted the community’s help to make this moment happen, where Micah was able to personally deliver the presents.

This group hug came after @SyracuseSchools 2nd grader Micah Jones made sure his classmates had presents for the holidays. His story is featured on @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/T6OFS6Cf7j — Iris St. Meran (@IrisOnTV) December 17, 2021

The gifts ranged from coloring books to dolls to clothes.

“What I got for a gift is a bracelet that I can make and this that I could paint,” said second-grader Jenziany Cirino.

“They loved them, and I had all their hugs,” said Micah Jones.

“I was really moved; it brought me to tears honestly just knowing that Micah cares that much about his students and that he can help make a difference,” said second-grade teacher Meghan Slattery.

This gesture certainly made a difference. The students were grateful, and their hugs showed that.

This isn’t the first time Micah has given back to the community. In the past, his father said they donated gifts to a local church and the YWCA.