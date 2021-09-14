Second mosquito spraying planned for Oswego County in Palermo, Mexico and Hastings

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has announced another aerial mosquito spraying over areas including 12,000 acres in portions of the towns of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings.

The spraying will begin after 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, weather permitting. If the spraying is not finished that night, the county will finish spraying the following night on Friday, September 17, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

The area to be sprayed is within these boundaries:

South from the edge of the village of Mexico (no spraying in the village)

Along Munger Hill Road

A line from NYS Route 69 to NYS Route 3

NY Route 3 south to the intersection of county Route 35A, and a line from this point south and east to the intersection of Winks Road and county Route 45.

A line north and east of Winks Rd/County Rt 45 to the intersection of county Routes 4 and 45 (Upson Corners). County Route 45 east to US Route 11.

US Route 11 north to Markowitz Road. Markowitz Road west to Kenyon Road. Kenyon Road north to NYS Route 69. NYS Route 69 northwest to Munger Hill Road.

This spraying is meant to reduce the mosquito population that may carry the Easter Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEE). Three horses in Palermo have tested positive for the virus so far.

Neighbors in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. They are also advised to:

Keep pets indoors.

Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

For more information on this spraying, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to contact them after 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.