SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert Neulander, the former doctor whose previous conviction of murder was overturned by the state’s highest court, will face an Onondaga County Court judge and jury a second time starting next week on accusations that he killed his wife.

Tuesday, attorneys involved in the case had a phone conference with County Court Judge Thomas Miller to finalize details for next Monday’s first day.

In July of 2015, Neulander was convicted by a jury of murdering his wife, Leslie, in their Town of DeWitt home in 2012 and attempting to cover it up by making it appear she fell in the shower.

Just three years into Neulander’s prison term, he was let out after the State Court of Appeals ruled that his first trial was unfair, citing a juror sending text messages to friends and family during the trial about the case.

Still facing the charges, Neulander will face a second trial. Three years ago, he got out of jail on $1 million bail.