Second open house regarding the safety of Onondaga Lake Parkway is Thursday afternoon

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The second of six open houses about the safety of Onondaga Lake Parkway is happening on Thursday.

These meetings coming after the state transportation department shared plans with the public last November to improve safety on the road. Proposed changes include bringing a part of the parkway down to one lane each way, lowering the speed limit to 45 miles an hour year-round, and adding more signage.

Thursday afternoon’s meeting is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Liverpool Public Library.

