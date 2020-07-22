Second person arrested in connection with Rome stabbing

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A second person has been arrested in connection with a near-fatal stabbing that happened back in June in Rome.
On Tuesday night, Earl Wright, 32, turned himself into the Oneida County Jail. He was arrested and charged with gang assault in connection with the stabbing of Lowell Ferguson-Clark on June 19 on West Liberty Street.
