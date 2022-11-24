SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the fire.

Wild was carried out of the house fire after multiple fire departments and deputies arrived at the scene on Tuesday, November 22 around 7:34 p.m. at 124 Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived they found a seven-year-old boy who had burns on his hands and told deputies that his sister and grandfather were still inside the house.

North Syracuse Fire Chief Brennan tells NewsChannel 9 that the mother of the family was the one who called 911, even though she was not on the scene. Chief Brennan also says that the family was new to the neighborhood and was only living in the home for a few months.

