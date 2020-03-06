Second person involved in Route 481 crash dies

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash that happened early Thursday morning has claimed the life of a second person.
Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that rolled over multiple times on Route 481 near the Verplank Road overpass. One person died at the scene. A second person was transported to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Jeremy Savage, 28, and Robert Sellin, 24. Both men are from Oswego County.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash. If you have any information, you can call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.
