Second protest outside of The Grand in Rome as nursing home care concerns grow

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has shed a light on elder care in nursing home facilities, and the concerns surrounding it are growing.

At a second protest at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, many family members spoke out against alleged patient neglect and mistreatment.

Just over a month ago, a cry for help from one of the nursing home’s patients Raejean Wallace went viral.

In the video below, Wallace accused the Grand of patient neglect and covering up the facility’s COVID-19 deaths.

“This place is terrible and nobody knows unless you’re there to see it how bad it is,” Wallace said in the video.

Vice President of The Grand, Bruce Gendron, told NewsChannel 9 all of the complaints were investigated by the New York State Health Department, but each were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

Wallace’s daughter, Ruth Wallace, organized protests to demand change for residents’ daily care.

Ruth isn’t only fighting for her mom, but for others in similar situations, like Christine Vetere.

Her father passed away while receiving care at The Grand on April 28 after contracting COVID-19 on April 3.

“We put them here or places like this because they need care and healthcare that we can’t provide, and we shouldn’t have to worry that they’re going to die getting that healthcare,” Vetere explained.

Vetere said it took 4 days before any action was taken to help her dad while he was experiencing symptoms.

He was calling us saying he didn’t feel good. He couldn’t breathe and he had a fever. Without us demanding to take him to the hospital, he would have died there with no chance of survival. I just hope no one else has to lose their loved one because of neglect. Christine Vetere, Daughter

Bruce Gendron, Vice President of The Grand, sent NewsChannel 9 the following statement on Saturday evening:

“We pride ourselves on the care we provide and that’s supported by the recent reviews by the Department of Health. But as is always the case, anyone who is not fully satisfied with their stay or care, should bring it to the attention of their nurse manager, social worker or to administration.”

Last week, New York was added to the list of states the Department of Justice is seeking COVID-19 orders from that may have resulted in the thousands of nursing home deaths.