FABIUS POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fabius-Pompey’s elementary schoolers are learning about different local careers with a common theme, big vehicles!

The DPW, local fire stations, state police and even NewsChannel 9’s live truck filled the parking lot for Big Truck Career day. Students were able to ask questions about getting into these different fields.

“The idea at elementary level is to not have kids pinpoint exactly what they want to be doing, the idea is to help them explore. and so the whole purpose of this is to encourage our students to dream big an expand their awareness of what possibilities exist out there,” said Sarah Hager, Fabius-Pompey school counselor.

This is the second year they’ve held Big Truck Career day.