SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another season of high school football inches closer in Central New York.

On Thursday, teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at the Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex for media day ahead of the 2022 season.

Many teams have been preparing on the field and in the weight room all summer in anticipation of pre-season practices starting next week.

No matter the team record in 2021, coaches and players were able to identify areas they could improve and take positives from the previous season.

There were also plenty of new coaches on hand. Whether it was their first time as a head coach or coaching a new school, each shared their process in getting their teams ready to compete.

“One of the things we’ve done a good job of this year, my coaches and I, is spending time with these kids as much as possible trying to get to know them to understand what their background is to understand where they are coming from,” said Joe Sindoni the new Liverpool Head Football Coach. “What we want to do is really get in there as quickly as possible and form relationships with as many of these kids as we could.”

He added, “It just makes it easier to coach them when we understand where they are coming from.”

The first week of high school football in Central New York will begin on September 2.