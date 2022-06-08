SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Waiting for TSA agents to clear you at the airport can be stressful and time consuming. Luckily, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) just added five new state-of-the-art scanners that will enhance security while limiting the time spent on bag checks.

You might recognize the type of scanner that the airport is now using — they’re computed tomography scanners, or CT scanners. These machines will provide the same kind of 3D look into the contents of your bag as they would for the human body.

The TSA at SYR say that these new machines will provide “critical explosives detection capabilities” for carry-on items. By taking a three-dimensional peek inside of your bag, TSA agents will be able to clear more bags without a full inspection — which means that your TSA check-in is faster.

“Previously, our screening technology for carry-on bags used 2D images. The CT technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items,” says Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

CT scanners work by taking a 360 degree x-ray of objects, and then converting them into a manipulatable 3D image using sophisticated algorithms. The TSA agent can then easily inspect this 3D image for dangerous items. CT scanners will also allow you to leave your laptops and other electronics inside of your carry-ons.