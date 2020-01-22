Sedgewick neighbors frustrated at ‘problem home’ on Grant Blvd.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors are not happy in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood.

707 Grant Blvd. is a property police know well. Officers are called there “regularly.”

On New Year’s Eve, Michael Viola, 22 of Syracuse, was shot by Syracuse Police officers. Police say he charged at officers with a hatchet before they shot him.

Tuesday night, neighbors said that shooting shook the neighborhood, but it was far from the first problem there.

The Neighborhood Watch group for that area is exploring options as to what can be done about those who live in the home.

