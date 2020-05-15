See a WWII plane in CNY skies Saturday as part of Operation Thanks From Above

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Expect to see and hear a WWII relic in the skies of Central New York Saturday afternoon.

Whiskey 7, a Douglas C-47 aircraft, was the lead aircraft in the second wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 over Ste. Mere Eglise, Normandy.

Now, as part of the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, N.Y., Whiskey 7 will do a flyover of health facilities in central and western N.Y. on Saturday, May 16.

It’s all part of Operation Thanks From Above.

Below is the flight itinerary for Saturday’s event as of Friday morning, May 15. The plan is for Whiskey 7 to be over Syracuse around 2:30 p.m.

Fortunately, it looks like the weather will cooperate Saturday afternoon for this great site.

Below is more on the history of Whiskey 7.