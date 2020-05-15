Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

See a WWII plane in CNY skies Saturday as part of Operation Thanks From Above

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Expect to see and hear a WWII relic in the skies of Central New York Saturday afternoon.

Whiskey 7, a Douglas C-47 aircraft, was the lead aircraft in the second wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 over Ste. Mere Eglise, Normandy.

Now, as part of the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, N.Y., Whiskey 7 will do a flyover of health facilities in central and western N.Y. on Saturday, May 16.

It’s all part of Operation Thanks From Above.

Below is the flight itinerary for Saturday’s event as of Friday morning, May 15. The plan is for Whiskey 7 to be over Syracuse around 2:30 p.m.

Fortunately, it looks like the weather will cooperate Saturday afternoon for this great site.

Below is more on the history of Whiskey 7.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected