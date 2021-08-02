See dates and times for 4 vaccine clinics through Syracuse City School District, Wegmans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has partnered with Wegmans to offer four COVID-19 vaccination clinics from August 4 to 6.

The clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine for people 12-years-old and up. Walk-ins are welcome, but it is recommended to register beforehand here.

Below is a list of information for the four clinics:

PSLA at Fowler (227 Magnolia Street) Wednesday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Frazer (741 Park Ave.) Wednesday, August 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



ITC (258 E. Adams Street) Friday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

