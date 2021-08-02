See dates and times for 4 vaccine clinics through Syracuse City School District, Wegmans

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
scsd

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has partnered with Wegmans to offer four COVID-19 vaccination clinics from August 4 to 6. 

The clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine for people 12-years-old and up. Walk-ins are welcome, but it is recommended to register beforehand here. 

Below is a list of information for the four clinics:

  • PSLA at Fowler (227 Magnolia Street)
    • Wednesday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Frazer (741 Park Ave.)
    • Wednesday, August 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • ITC (258 E. Adams Street)
    • Friday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Lincoln (1613 James Street)
    • Friday, August 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area