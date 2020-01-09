See inside the old Central Tech High School before any work begins on new city-county STEAM school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Judging by the marble grand entrance, the old Central Tech High School could reopen any day, but not much further down the hallway, the need for significant renovations becomes obvious.

It hasn’t been used as a school since 1975, and has seen minor renovations since different developers started unfinished projects.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan joined Mayor Ben Walsh for his first tour of the old building since becoming mayor, and since Governor Andrew Cuomo committed the $70 million in funding needed to refurbish and reopen the school.









When Central Tech reopens, it will host 1,000 students from across Onondaga County: 600 who live in Syracuse, 400 from other school districts.

It’s not just for any student, it will be for those focused on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

For parents who are ready to fill out their student’s application now, they’re asked to be patient. Only now that the money’s been promised, planning can begin on the building’s layout and exactly what kind of classes will be offered.

The Syracuse Schools Superintendent mentioned ideas like engineering, drone studies, dance, writing, architecture, among other ideas he didn’t mention.

The area of the building that needs the most work is Lincoln Auditorium. The stage once hosted Luciano Pavarotti and will soon host student performers again, but only after intense rehabilitation that will not only modernize the room, but also protect its beautiful charm.

Past developers put a massive sheet rock wall up on stage that sections off the back-stage area from where the old gymnasium was.

Governor Cuomo has suggested an opening date of 2021, which Mayor Walsh says is a good goal, but not something he’s ready to commit to just yet.

Cuomo also announced a job training center as part of the school, which will help adults excel in the new tech-reliant economy.

