(WSYR-TV) — Arc of Onondaga is one of the largest providers of services to people with developmental disabilities in Onondaga County, serving over 900 people and their families. The Arc Achievers, who are self-advocates from Arc of Onondaga, are here to talk about their efforts in advocating for themselves and others.

Their “See Me. See Us.” campaign is now in its second year and is meant to enlighten people about people with developmental disabilities.

They recently have attended two rallies at the NYS Capitol building, joining others from across New York as they appeal to legislators for increased funding.

With 32 different sites throughout Central New York, Arc provides a wide array of opportunities including residential, day, employment and recreation programs and services.

To find out more about the Arc of Onondaga, visit ArcOn.org.