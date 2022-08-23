SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!

The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots and five apartments/Airbnbs with never-before-seen units. The entertainment stops are the Erie Canal Museum, the Everson Museum of Art, the Onondaga Historical Association, and the MOST.

The apartment/Airbnb units shown will be at:

The Gere Building at 103 East Water Street

Montgomery House at 311 Montgomery Street

Apartments on Warren at 413-417 South Warren Street

The Villas at The Stoop at 311 West Fayette Street

Merrell-Soule Lofts at 600 North Franklin Street.

The tour is a self-guided walking tour. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for $15 on the tour’s website ahead of the event, or purchase them on the day of in Perseverance Park. Children under 10 are free.