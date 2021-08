LAPEER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland county fire crews responded to a blaze at a house in Lapeer on Tuesday on Hunts Corners Road.

Marathon Fire Department along with other departments battled the fire, and MAVAC was standing by to assist.

















Photos courtesy of Cortland/Tompkins Co. Fire Wire and Medic Karen Brenchley

No one was injured, but the house and property were badly damaged.