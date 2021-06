NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State releasing the results of their Memorial Day crackdown on unsafe driving.

More than 9,200 tickets were issued during the Memorial Day weekend enforcement period. In Central New York, over 1,600 tickets were given.

Of those tickets, 473 were for seat belt or child restraint violations, and 314 were issued for speeding violations. There were also 17 DWI arrests, and 63 distracted driving violations.