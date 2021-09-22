See September 22 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 4 deaths in Onondaga, 3 in Oneida County, 7 in Madison County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here are the coronavirus numbers for Central New York counties as of Wednesday, September 22.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced COVID-19 numbers in a tweet on Wednesday, per the health department. The county lost four neighbors in the last day, who were a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, and two nursing home deaths from the virus reported by the state. There are 79 neighbors in the hospital, and 20 in the ICU, which is an increase from 19 on Tuesday. There were 158 new cases reported.

Oneida County reported the death of three more neighbors, with 51 hospitalized and 15 in the ICU. County executive Anthony Picente announced in a Tweet that 86% of the ICU patients are unvaccinated. The county reported 94 new cases, and Picente said 77% of all new cases from September 15 to 21 were unvaccinated.

According to the Madison County Health Department, there were seven new deaths from the virus in the last day. These deaths consisted of three women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s respectively, and four men in their 50s 60s, 70s and 80s. New cases reported stand at 118, with 42 hospitalized and seven on ventilators.

Cayuga County reported 56 new cases, with 18 neighbors in the hospital.