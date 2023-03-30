SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No need to stress about finding something to entertain the kids during spring break next week, because the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has you covered.

The zoo is “springing” into action for spring break week, starting this weekend, April 1, kids and parents can come to see the adorable elephant twins as well as new residents in the Domestic Animal Barn.

The newest additions to the zoo are the Black Welsh Mountain sheep lambs which kids will love to see.

Kids will also enjoy watching the Easter-themed enrichment activities with the animals on Sunday, April 2 for the Animal Egg-stravaganza.

If you want to see what else the zoo is offering for spring break week you can browse the schedule below to plan your trip.

Spring Break Keeper Chat Daily Schedule

Time Animal and Location 10:30 a.m. Andean Bear | Wildlife Trail 11:00 a.m. Asian Elephant Twins | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve 11:30 a.m. Penguin | Penguin Coast 12:00 p.m. Black Welsh Mountain sheep lambs in the Domestic Animal Barn | Outdoor Zoo 12:30 p.m. Invertebrates | Upper Lobby 1:00 p.m. Meerkats/Porcupine | Social Animals Building 1:30 p.m. Indoor Birds | Diversity of Birds Aviary 2:00 p.m. Asian Elephant Twins | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve 2:30 p.m. Bactrian Camels | Wildlife Trail 3:00 p.m. Octopus | Upper Lobby 3:30 p.m. Primates | Primate Park

April 2 Animal Egg-stravaganza Schedule