See the list on Onondaga County roads to be paved and repaired starting July 19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will be working to pave and repair roads from July 19- 23.

A total of 14 roads will be worked on, in areas across the county, including in the Town of Salina, Skaneateles, DeWitt, and Syracuse. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time in construction zones.

The roads being worked on can be found below: