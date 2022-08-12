SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday the design by winning artist Jessica Whitley that will soon decorate the plaza in front of city hall.

Whitley and her design were selected by participants in an online poll this summer. She was born and raised on the Northside and her work “focuses on exploring boundaries, from personal to society, and analyzing how people engage with one another and their environments.”

The contest began in early 2022 when Adapt CNY and the City of Syracuse asked artists to submit ideas for an asphalt art project in front of Syracuse City Hall. The organizations asked artists to imagine the future site as a permanent public space for community dialogue and inclusive civic engagement. Members from Adapt CNY, the City of Syracuse, and the Public Art Commission narrowed down the entries to three which were recently voted on.

“The desire for beautiful spaces in the urban environment is universal,” said the City’s Public Art Coordinator Kate Auwaerter. “What better place is there to create a welcoming and artful community space than in front of City Hall?”

Here’s the winning design:

The new city hall plaza will also feature tables and chairs for daily use and flower planters to protect the area from vehicles.

The community-driven project is expected to be installed in the late summer to early fall.