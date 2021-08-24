See timeline for City of Oswego’s 9/11 commemorative events to honor victims, first responders 20 years later

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon.

The City of Oswego will host a series of events on September 11, 2021 to honor the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks, as well as those who survived and continue to care for and protect citizens of the United States.

Below is the timeline of events to happen on September 11 in Oswego.

Sunrise Run- 6:30 a.m.

Members of Team Red, White, and Blue, as well as Police Recruits, and members of the City of Oswego Police and Fire Departments will lead a procession of First Responders and Emergency Vehicles across the Bridge Street Bridge heading west bound – ending the run at the City of Oswego Police Department. Uniformed Personnel from local Fire, Police and EMS agencies will salute the procession from the north side of the Bridge Street Bridge. Spectators are encouraged to support this run from the South Side of the Bridge Street Bridge.

9/11 Ceremony at the City of Oswego Fire Department Headquarters – 8:30 a.m.

Mayor Billy Barlow, Fire Chief Randy Griffin, Police Department Captain Damien Waters, and Fire Department Chaplain Father John Canorro, will present a heartfelt ceremony to members of the public, as well as participating Emergency Personnel; honoring and remembering all that was sacrificed during the attacks on America on September 11, 2001. There will be a moment of silence, as well as a bell ringing, appropriately honoring those lives lost on and following the events on 9/11.

Procession to Breitbeck Park- 9:15 a.m.

Emergency Vehicles to lead a procession from the City of Oswego Fire Department Headquarters to Breitbeck Park. The public is asked to follow behind the procession to Breitbeck Park.

Blue Mass – 10 a.m.