(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is showcasing what’s new just before opening day on Wednesday, August 24.

See below to find out some new exhibits and attractions:

New York State Energy & Environment Experience: Fairgoers will be able to find out the many ways energy is enhancing our lives and the environment through wind turbines, electric vehicles, and even smart homes. The exhibit will be in the Center of Progress Building and presented by state agencies that include The New York Power Authority, Energy Research and Development Authority, Public Service, Canal Corporation, and the Department of Environmental Conversation.

Skilled Trades & Manufacturing Exhibit: Are you a skilled worker in the trade and manufacturing industries? Fairgoers might find their next career at the Science and Industry Building where companies will be looking for people in those fields! Hands-on demonstrations will be showcased to show fairgoers what it's like to work in the fields of general, mechanical and electrical construction, industrial processing, and manufacturing. This exhibit is presented by C&S Companies and will bring in different companies every day.

The Butterizer: Want to know what you would look like as a Butter Sculpture? Head over to the Dairy Products Building or on a 2022 State Fair Map, scan the QR code and you can use the "Butterizer" filter on Instagram, that will turn your face onto a display of a Butter Bust! After snapping the pic, fairgoers are encouraged to post onto Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags, #NYSFair, and #ButterizeME. The filter will work anywhere, so you don't necessarily have to be at the Fairgrounds to join the fun.

New Food Vendors: Mostly all of the food vendors from 2021 are returning to the Fairgrounds, but 15 new vendors will join the list! Some include Bold Coast Lobster Co., Brazilian Bowls, Balkan Street Food, Munjed’s Middle Eastern, and Cinder BBQ. Click here to see all the vendors!

Many people are often curious about admission tickets for the Fair. See the information below on the specifics:

Tickets to the Fair are $3, and free for people 65 years of age and older, and children 12 and under.

How do I buy my tickets? In advance online, by using the link here. In advance over the phone, by calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. At all gates from electronic kiosks.



Although there is no $1 admissions day at the Fair this year, there are free “special days” which include Student Youth Day on Thursday, August 25, Fire & Rescue Day on Wednesday, August 31, Armed Forces Day on Thursday, September 1, and Native Americans Day on Friday, September 2.