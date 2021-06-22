Seeing a concert this summer? Guidelines for venues may vary

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Concert venues across New York State have come out with updated guidelines as we head into summer. Monday, CMAC in Canandaigua announced new COVID-19 guidance.

The venue will now be open to all patrons this summer, and proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for admission. Vaccinated concert attendees do not need to wear a mask.

Even though concert attendees will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, unvaccinated individuals must still wear a mask. You can read more about CMAC guidelines here.

At the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, all guests, employees, artists and grounds visitors will be required to wear masks to cover both the nose and mouth at all times (except when eating or drinking in designated seating spaces) in order to protect themselves and others regardless of an individual’s vaccination status or a negative 72-hour COVID-19 test.

Last week, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview announced it was lifting restrictions in accordance with CDC and New York State Guidelines

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule at the Amp:

7/8 – Luke Bryan 7 p.m.

8/14 – Lady A 7 p.m.

8/18 – Dave Matthews Band 7:30 p.m.

8/22 – James Taylor and his All-Star Band 7 p.m.

8/25 – Korn & Staind 6:30 p.m.

9/16 – Thomas Rhett 7:30 p.m.

9/26 – Jonas Brothers 7 p.m.

10/5 – Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow 2021 5:30 p.m.

10/7 – Chris Stapleton 7 p.m.

10/9 – Florida Georgia Line 7:30 p.m.

For tickets you can head to https://www.asmsyracuse.com/events.

For guidance regarding Six Flags Darien Lake, click here.