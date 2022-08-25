SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Food and rides aren’t the only things at the Fair.

The Fair also has plenty of places showcasing new careers and trades one can learn!

The Skilled Trades and Manufacturers Exhibit in the Science and Industry Building is new this year and shows off the many trade opportunities that exist.

One visitor, Steven Yadegari, came all the way from Roslyn, New York to experience everything the Fair has to offer… and one of their first stops was the Science and Industry Building. “Two of my boys were particularly interested in just hearing about some of the different trade opportunities that exist,” said Yadegari.

For a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old, they’re pretty into it.

“I think the fact that we’ve been in here for more than an hour kind of speaks for itself,” he added.

The exhibition is a unique, hands-on approach that’s changing the face of job recruitment. “The ability to speak one on one with folks who do this stuff day in and day out, it gave another level of appreciation,” said Yadegari.

And his kids just can’t get enough.

“When you have kids who are asking follow-up questions, I think that shows genuine interest,” he added.