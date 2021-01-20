Select restaurants offering indoor dining at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Select restaurants have reopened for indoor dining at Destiny USA.
Restaurant hours may vary from the mall’s hours. Guests are encouraged to call ahead of time to make dining reservations where applicable.
Per New York State guidelines, restaurants are operating at 50% capacity and seating no more than four to a table.
Food court restaurants are also open for service.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App