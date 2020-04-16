Self-employed face challenges in collecting unemployment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Traditionally, workers who are self-employed are working without the safety net of unemployment insurance if their work suddenly dries up.

But with the economic shock delivered by the efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Congress and President included in a $2 trillion stimulus bill that provisions to provide unemployment insurance benefits for those workers typically not covered. That includes self-employed, independent contractors, and so-called gig workers.

But there may be a snag.

We’ve heard from some NewsChannel 9 viewers who fit into that category and are still awaiting word on their benefits.

The issue came up during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 news briefing.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said, “At this point, they (The Department of Labor) have completed 925,000 claims. There’s 275,000 claims that are outstanding. Some of those people are from the last week. Some of those people, unfortunately, date back to the middle of March. Most of the people who date back to the middle of March are people who require additional forms for, as you said, people who are self-employed, people who are contractors, and so that process has been taking longer. We’re working together to try to figure out the best way possible to expedite this. It’s great that the system has worked better for some, but if you’re one of the people who are still struggling, it doesn’t matter at all and we understand that and I sympathize with that and I apologize for that and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to bring the system up to deal with the scale soon as possible.”

DeRosa said for context on what the state has been dealing with, it received 400,000 new unemployment claims last week. That brings the total for the past five weeks to 1.2 million.

During the entire year of 2008 when the subprime mortgage crisis crashed the economy New York handled 300,000 unemployment claims.

