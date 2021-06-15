Semifinals bound! Auburn Jr. HS student advances in National Spelling Bee

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emma Sroka, a 7th grader from Auburn, has advanced to the semifinals of the National Spelling Bee. Emma advanced Tuesday by spelling the word ‘epithalamium’ correctly.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, epithalamium is defined as:

Courtesy of merriam-webster.com

The semifinals are on Sunday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will be streamed on ESPN2.

Unlike previous years, all rounds, except the finals, will be held virtually.

This year, the finals will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Usually, the spelling bee takes place in Washington D.C.