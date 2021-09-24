Sen. Gillibrand pushes to pass legislation after increase in gun violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined elected leaders at Kirk Park on Friday to discuss her efforts of reintroducing legislation that would make gun trafficking a federal crime.

13 people have been killed by gun violence in Syracuse as of this year, and 60 percent of the guns used in the city’s crimes are being trafficked from out of state. Gillibrand is working to reintroduce the Hadiya Pendleton and Nyasia Pryear-Yard Gun Trafficking & Crime Prevention Act. The bill was named after two teenage girls who were victims of gun violence in Brooklyn and Chicago. Currently there is no federal law to define gun trafficking as a crime.

“This a measure that is deeply bipartisan because its keeping guns out the hands of people who do not have a right to have those guns,” says Gillibrand.

Gillibrand was also joined by Clifford Ryan, founder of Our Generation Against Violence and the father of a gun violence victim. Ryan Syracuse has not gotten a break this year with back to back shootings and murders in the community.

“As someone who’s had to deal with it, it can be challenging to deal with so if you have a community that’s facing it on an everyday basis, without any breaking action. It can really, really affect us and it has,” says Ryan.

Gillibrand says because of the democratic majority in the house and the senate, she believes we have a chance of passing legislation this time.