Sen. Gillibrand to hold Town Hall meeting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s junior senator has scheduled a Town Hall meeting in Syracuse on Tuesday.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and her staff will be there to answer questions and listen to feedback on issues that matter to the people in the community.
The Town Hall meeting will be at the Southwest Community Center at 401 South Avenue. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- With Love teaching restaurant being reworked
- Department of Transportation grants give millions to coastal ports
- Harvard, Yale investigated for accepting billions in foreign funding
- 2 years later: Parkland students, families in Washington pushing for stronger gun regulation
- The Valentine’s Day dilemma at the Daytona 500
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App