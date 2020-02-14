Sen. Gillibrand to hold Town Hall meeting in Syracuse

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks at the AARP Presidential Forum at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s junior senator has scheduled a Town Hall meeting in Syracuse on Tuesday.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and her staff will be there to answer questions and listen to feedback on issues that matter to the people in the community.

The Town Hall meeting will be at the Southwest Community Center at 401 South Avenue. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

