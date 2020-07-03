Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand makes a visit to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a visit to Syracuse on Friday.
She is working with local leaders to ask for federal relief money. That money would be used to pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.
Gillibrand said that she thinks a new federal aid package could be passed as soon as August 8.
