Sen. Mannion announces $4.1M grant to benefit local projects in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — Many communities across Central New York are set to benefit from a $4.1 million grant to support safety, education, environmental protection, and local government projects, Senator John Mannion announced Friday.

Grants awarded by Senator Mannion include:

$375,000 for repairs to the Soldier and Sailors Monument in Clinton Square

$200,000 for the Butternut Creek Trail Boardwalk in the Town of DeWitt

$180,000 for a bridge to connect students to an outdoor classroom in Marcellus

$155,000 for a pavilion with electric and water service at the National Historic Centreport Aqueduct Park on Erie Canal Site

“Standing up for Central New York in every way possible and ensuring that the region gets its fair share is why I went to Albany. I’m thrilled to support so many worthwhile projects across the district. Each of these grants enhances our communities in different and important ways including equipment for first responders, honoring our Veterans, and improving parks and green space,” Sen. Mannion said via a press release.

The complete list of Senator Mannion’s SAM grants: