Sen. Mannion announces $4.1M grant to benefit local projects in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — Many communities across Central New York are set to benefit from a $4.1 million grant to support safety, education, environmental protection, and local government projects, Senator John Mannion announced Friday.
Grants awarded by Senator Mannion include:
- $375,000 for repairs to the Soldier and Sailors Monument in Clinton Square
- $200,000 for the Butternut Creek Trail Boardwalk in the Town of DeWitt
- $180,000 for a bridge to connect students to an outdoor classroom in Marcellus
- $155,000 for a pavilion with electric and water service at the National Historic Centreport Aqueduct Park on Erie Canal Site
“Standing up for Central New York in every way possible and ensuring that the region gets its fair share is why I went to Albany. I’m thrilled to support so many worthwhile projects across the district. Each of these grants enhances our communities in different and important ways including equipment for first responders, honoring our Veterans, and improving parks and green space,” Sen. Mannion said via a press release.
The complete list of Senator Mannion’s SAM grants:
|SAM Recipient
|Capital Project
|Awarded
|City of Auburn
|Hoopes Park Gateway and pond wall replacement
|$150,000
|Town of Brutus
|Adding a pavilion with electric and water service at the National Historic Centreport Park – Erie Canal Site
|$155,000
|Town of Camillus
|Pickleball court paving and implementation
|$50,861
|Town of Camillus
|Replacement and improvements for Police Department training classroom
|$60,000
|Village of Camillus
|Pickleball and basketball courts
|$70,000
|Village of Camillus
|Replacement of storage shed behind the Village Hall
|$100,000
|Town of Clay
|Purchase of new street sweeper
|$200,000
|Town of Dewitt
|Making up to 17 town bathrooms ADA compliant
|$237,000
|Town of Dewitt
|Butternut Trail improvements
|$200,000
|Village of Fayetteville
|Canal Landing Park Limestone Creek bank stabilization
|$165,000
|Village of Fayetteville Fire / Village of Manlius Fire
|Funding for equipment to outfit new and innovative joint fleet
|$150,000
|Town of Lysander
|Upgrades to playground equipment and addition of an outdoor fitness area in Town Park
|$200,000
|Town of Manlius
|Purchase of two electric vehicles for Planning and Assessment
|$60,000
|Town of Manlius
|Investment for Highway Department’s cold storage shed
|$200,000
|Town of Marcellus
|Playground upgrades including ADA compliance
|$50,000
|Village of Marcellus
|Construction of a footbridge crossing the creek from school property to the lower mill outdoor classroom site
|$180,000
|Village of Minoa
|Replace 20 year old playground equipment at Lewis Park
|$150,000
|Museum of Science & Tech
|Upgrades to the theatre and planetarium
|$80,000
|Village of North Syracuse
|Replace roof and HVAC in DPW facility
|$175,000
|Village of North Syracuse
|Capital improvements to Fire Station 1 , including adding an additional apparatus bay
|$150,000
|Town of Onondaga
|Replace 20 year old vacuum truck with a more environmentally friendly vehicle, which will be used to remove sediment from catch basins, culvert pipes
|$250,000
|Village of Skaneateles
|Reconstruction of an existing limestone seawall with water quality protections
|$185,650
|Village of Solvay
|The purchase of a Bobcat for sidewalk snow removal
|$51,449
|Village of Solvay
|Installing subsurface storage and porous pavement system for Montrose Avenue
|$200,000
|City of Syracuse
|Repairs to the Soldiers and Sailors Clinton Square Monument
|$375,000
|Town of Van Buren
|Playground and fence improvements at Snowdale Park
|$195,000
|Town of Van Buren
|Sidewalk improvements and ADA compliance along Maple Rd (NYS Rt 48), which connects Baldwinsville to Ray Middle in Van Buren
|$90,000