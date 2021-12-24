Sen. Mannion announces $4.1M grant to benefit local projects in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — Many communities across Central New York are set to benefit from a $4.1 million grant to support safety, education, environmental protection, and local government projects, Senator John Mannion announced Friday. 

Grants awarded by Senator Mannion include: 

  • $375,000 for repairs to the Soldier and Sailors Monument in Clinton Square 
  • $200,000 for the Butternut Creek Trail Boardwalk in the Town of DeWitt 
  • $180,000 for a bridge to connect students to an outdoor classroom in Marcellus 
  • $155,000 for a pavilion with electric and water service at the National Historic Centreport Aqueduct Park on Erie Canal Site 

“Standing up for Central New York in every way possible and ensuring that the region gets its fair share is why I went to Albany. I’m thrilled to support so many worthwhile projects across the district. Each of these grants enhances our communities in different and important ways including equipment for first responders, honoring our Veterans, and improving parks and green space,” Sen. Mannion said via a press release. 

The complete list of Senator Mannion’s SAM grants:  

SAM Recipient Capital Project Awarded 
City of Auburn Hoopes Park Gateway and pond wall replacement $150,000 
Town of Brutus Adding a pavilion with electric and water service at the National Historic Centreport Park – Erie Canal Site $155,000 
Town of Camillus Pickleball court paving and implementation $50,861 
Town of Camillus Replacement and improvements for Police Department training classroom $60,000 
Village of Camillus Pickleball and basketball courts $70,000 
Village of Camillus Replacement of storage shed behind the Village Hall $100,000 
Town of Clay Purchase of new street sweeper  $200,000 
Town of Dewitt Making up to 17 town bathrooms ADA compliant $237,000 
Town of Dewitt Butternut Trail improvements $200,000 
Village of Fayetteville Canal Landing Park Limestone Creek bank stabilization  $165,000 
Village of Fayetteville Fire / Village of Manlius Fire Funding for equipment to outfit new and innovative joint fleet  $150,000 
Town of Lysander Upgrades to playground equipment and addition of an outdoor fitness area in Town Park $200,000 
Town of Manlius Purchase of two electric vehicles for Planning and Assessment $60,000 
Town of Manlius Investment for Highway Department’s cold storage shed $200,000 
Town of Marcellus Playground upgrades including ADA compliance  $50,000 
Village of Marcellus Construction of a footbridge crossing the creek from school property to the lower mill outdoor classroom site $180,000 
Village of Minoa Replace 20 year old playground equipment at Lewis Park $150,000 
Museum of Science & Tech Upgrades to the theatre and planetarium $80,000 
Village of North Syracuse Replace roof and HVAC in DPW facility  $175,000 
Village of North Syracuse Capital improvements to Fire Station 1 , including adding an additional apparatus bay $150,000 
Town of Onondaga Replace 20 year old vacuum truck with a more environmentally friendly vehicle, which will be used to remove sediment from catch basins, culvert pipes $250,000 
Village of Skaneateles Reconstruction of an existing limestone seawall with water quality protections $185,650 
Village of Solvay The purchase of a Bobcat for sidewalk snow removal $51,449 
Village of Solvay Installing subsurface storage and porous pavement system for Montrose Avenue $200,000 
City of Syracuse Repairs to the Soldiers and Sailors Clinton Square Monument $375,000 
Town of Van Buren Playground and fence improvements at Snowdale Park $195,000 
Town of Van Buren Sidewalk improvements and ADA compliance along Maple Rd (NYS Rt 48), which connects Baldwinsville to Ray Middle in Van Buren $90,000 

