Sen. Schumer demanding investigation after buildings demolished in Cayuga Nation

(WSYR-TV) — It’s been decades of ongoing issues and conflicts involving the Cayuga Indian Nation.
On Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he is demanding a federal investigation by the Department of Justice and the Interior Department after several buildings were demolished on Cayuga Nation property.
He said that anyone who broke federal law will be prosecuted.
“We gotta figure out what law was violated and then they’ll take appropriate action… I’m demanding a federal investigation by both the Department of Justice and the Interior Department to find out what happen and prosecute anyone who broke the law,” Schumer said.
The faction under Clint Halftown said it used tribal law to seize and demolish those buildings.
