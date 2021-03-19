Senator Gillibrand in Syracuse on Friday called for expanded community school legislation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Syracuse on Friday and called for legislation to expand community school funding and support services for low-income and underserved students, families, and communities.

The Full-Service Community School Expansion Act of 2021 would deliver more than $3.6 billion to expand community schools in New York State to provide integrated student support, expanded and enriched learning opportunities, collaborative leadership, and family and community engagement.

Currently, the Full-Service Community Schools grant program is funded at just $30 million.

“This pandemic has only deepened the challenges educators and school staff face while trying to support students struggling inside and outside of the classroom — underserved students are at even higher risk of falling behind, and cash-strapped public schools have had limited funding to support them,” said Gillibrand. “The Full-Service Community School Expansion Act provides a solution.”

Dr. Weeks Elementary School School, where Gillibrand spoke, is one of the first community schools in the Syracuse City School District to provide wraparound services for children and families below the poverty line. Many of the students at the school come from the North Side’s refugee community.

Since becoming a community school, Dr. Weeks Elementary has turned into an around-the-clock hub for refugees and other families in the community to come for a variety of services, including medical care, parenting advice, and solutions to obstacles in and out of the classroom affecting students’ education.

The Full-Service Community School Expansion Act of 2021 would: